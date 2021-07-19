Small rain chance followed by a brief drop in humidity

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Mainly clear skies are expected with lows in the 60s. Winds will be light out of the west.

Tuesday: Look for a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day. A cold front moving in from the north and northeast will bring cooler and less humid conditions to the area by the afternoon. Highs will range from near 70 across Door county to middle 80s west of Lake Winnebago. That front will also bring a small chance for a rain shower or storm, but many areas could remain dry.

A comfortable day is in the forecast Wednesday with temperatures under 80 degrees. Showers and storms return to the forecast Thursday and Friday. We’ll be waiting for another rain chance early in the weekend as temperatures reach for the upper 80s. It looks like that warm and muggy weather will hold into early parts of next week.