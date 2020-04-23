Small rain chance Friday. Temperatures stay cool the next few days.

Cloudy and gloomy skies continue this evening and tonight. There could be some areas of drizzle at times with lows in the low to middle 30s and a light northeast wind.

A weak and quick moving system will bring a small rain chance to areas mainly south of Green Bay Friday morning. Otherwise, we’ll have some cloud cover to begin the day with clearing skies across the north. Partly sunny skies will gradually build back in during the afternoon Friday. Highs will remain below average, but will be warmer than Thursday in the low to middle 50s with 40s near the lake.

Temperatures will get closer to average this weekend in the middle 50s. The forecast is looking dry both Saturday and Sunday under a partly sunny sky.

A dry start to Monday will give way to a rain chance late in the day with high temperatures in the upper 50s. We could hit the lower 60s by Tuesday with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Slightly cooler air with highs in the mid 50s expected on Wednesday with scattered rain showers. A drier and sunnier day then returns Thursday with highs near 60 degrees.