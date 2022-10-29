The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Clear skies remain in the forecast for tonight. Temperatures will fall into the upper 30s/low 40s. Patchy, dense fog will build in late tonight and into early tomorrow morning.

A low pressure system moves slides in north tomorrow morning and will bring a mostly cloudy skies for tomorrow. This system will provide no rain chances.

Another low pressure system builds in south moving through Southern Wisconsin. This system will clip our southern and central communities overnight Sunday and into early Monday morning. Showers and clouds will slowly clear out before trick-or-treat time late Monday afternoon/early evening. Skies will stay clear and temperatures will remain relatively comfortable for trick-or-treaters.