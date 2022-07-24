The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Sunday: Cloud cover to begin the day will give way to a clearing sky for the afternoon. An isolated shower is possible this afternoon especially north of Green Bay. Less humid conditions will build in throughout the day with highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Winds will be out of the northwest at 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Skies will remain mostly clear through the overnight. Lower humidity levels will continue to move in as lows cool into the 50s.

The forecast is looking fantastic as we start the new work week! Expect to see a good amount of sunshine with highs very comfortable in the 70s to lower 80s. Our next chance for rain showers will move in on Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 70s late in the week.