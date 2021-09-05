Small rain chance on Sunday, looking good for Labor Day

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Today: The day brings lots of sunshine with just a few clouds for the afternoon. An isolated shower will be possible late in the day. Winds will become blustery out of the west at 10-20 mph. Highs will be in the 70s across the area.

Tonight: Skies will turn mostly clear as winds lighten. Lows will range from the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Labor Day is looking fantastic with lots of sunshine and highs in the lower 70s. Showers and thunderstorms are anticipated to move through during the morning and early afternoon on Tuesday. Spotty showers could develop again Wednesday afternoon with highs near 70. The rest of the week is looking quiet with temperatures in the low to middle 70s.