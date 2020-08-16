Small rain chance Sunday, then a dry start to the week

The latest Northeast Wisconsin Weather Forecast from Storm Team 5…

A sunny and comfortable start to this Sunday morning will give way to a few more clouds as we head towards the afternoon. An isolated shower or storm will also be possible this afternoon and early evening. Many areas will get through today dry, so don’t cancel any outdoor plans just yet. Highs toady will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s with a west breeze.

Rain showers will come to an end around sunset with clearing skies through the overnight. Lows will be comfortable once again with lows cooling into the 50s.

The work week will begin quiet and dry with a mix of sun and clouds and low humidity levels. High temperatures will be very seasonal as well in the upper 70s. By Wednesday and Thursday a very small chance will enter the forecast with highs in the lower 80s. Right now Friday brings a better rain chance with highs again in the lower 80s. The chance for rain will linger into Saturday with temperatures again near average in the upper 70s to lower 80s.