Small rain chance Tuesday, then great weather to end July

The latest Northeast Wisconsin Weather Forecast from Storm Team 5…

Early evening showers north of Green Bay will dissipate as we approach sunset. Skies will clear through the evening and overnight as low temperatures cool into the lower 60s. Low humidity levels will lead to a comfortable night to open the windows.

Tuesday will begin with lots of sunshine followed by a few clouds developing by the afternoon. There will be a few showers and storms that develop during the second half of the day as highs reach into the lower 80s with a blustery west wind.

Skies will clear out Tuesday night with abundant sunshine into Wednesday and highs near 80 degrees. A pair of nice days will round out the work week with a good amount of sun and highs in the upper 70s to around 80. Saturday is looking dry during the daylight hours with temperatures in the low to middle 80s. There will be a chance for showers Saturday night. By Sunday highs will fall back into the upper 70s under a mostly sunny sky. Comfortable humidity levels look to stick around into the early portions of next week.

