Small rain chance up north today

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Today: Mostly cloudy skies waking up will gradually decrease to partly cloudy skies this morning. Temperatures get a little warmer back into the low 80s by the afternoon. Wildfire smoke has triggered Air Quality advisories from Brown county northward.

There is a small rain chance up north in the late afternoon/evening, but another nice day otherwise.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies will work into the overnight forecast in another calm night. Low temperatures near 60 degrees.

This week: Heat and humidity will slowly increase. The Mid 80s on Wednesday, before a few rain chances to close the week. Highs by later on in the weekend will be in the upper 80s.

