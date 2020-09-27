Small rain chances and cooler temperatures

Weather

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Clouds will continue to linger overnight as the shower and storm chances has ended for those in the northwoods. Low temperatures drop slightly into the low 60s.

To close the weekend, a cold front crosses the region beginning our downward temperature trend in Northeast Wisconsin. Showers are possible tomorrow especially south with high temperatures into the high 60s.

Scattered showers are possible in the afternoon and evening hours Monday after some morning sunshine. High temperatures into the low 60s.

Small rain chances continue through Thursday. High temperature by the end of the week will drop in the low 50s.

