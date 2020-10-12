Small rain chances continue, getting colder this week

The Latest Northeast Wisconsin Weather Forecast from Storm Team 5…

After a rainy and windy Monday our weather will be turning calmer this evening and tonight. A mostly clear sky will take us through the overnight with winds easing back to 5-15 mph. A cool night is in the forecast with lows in the 40s.

Tuesday will be another blustery day with a west to southwest wind at 10-20 mph with higher gusts. Skies will be partly sunny with a few rain showers possible. Look for highs to be near or slightly above average in the low to a few middle 60s. Highs across the north will likely remain in the upper 50s.

More clouds and rain showers will move through on Wednesday with temperatures right around average in the upper 50s. We cool down behind another cold front on Thursday with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s under a partly sunny sky. Sprinkles and yes, even some flurries could be in the air Friday with temperatures struggling to hit 50 degrees. The weekend is looking chilly with highs well below average. We’ll have a few spotty shower chances Saturday and Sunday. Our weather will remain on the cool side early next week.

