Small rain chances continue, turning warmer next week

The Latest Northeast Wisconsin Weather Forecast from Storm Team 5…

Early evening rain showers will give way to a few breaks in the clouds through the overnight. An isolated shower is still possible around and after midnight with lows cooling into the 40s.

Some early morning sunshine to start Wednesday will be replaced with cloud cover by the late morning and afternoon. More scattered showers or even a storm can be expected. A few peeks of sun will be possible later in the day as well. It will be a breezy afternoon with a west to northwest wind at 10-20 mph with temperatures in the 50s to around 60 degrees.

Another mostly cloudy day with scattered rain showers is in the forecast for Thursday. Temperatures will drop a few degrees with highs in the low to middle 50s. Friday is looking dry, but clouds will stick around and with a north wind highs will struggle to hit 50 degrees.

Temperatures will get back into the 50s for the weekend with rain showers returning late Saturday with more rain chances into Sunday. By the early parts of next week we’ll start to see temperatures slowly climb out of this cool stretch with 60s possible by next Tuesday.

There is some good news in the extended forecast. The Climate Prediction Center 8-14 day temperature outlook

