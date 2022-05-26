The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Thursday starts with clouds, drizzle, patchy fog, and some rain showers that pull off to the north. We’ll keep it mostly cloudy and skies dry out a bit during the day. The afternoon and night will keep a small rain/thundershower chance especially for southern and lakeshore counties. Highs will be cool up north in the low 60s, mid 60s in Green Bay, and near 70 further south.

Outside of the small rain chance tonight, we’ll keep mostly cloudy skies around with a low of 52 degrees.

Clouds around Friday morning, but we’ll peel away the clouds from west to east in the afternoon for some late day sunshine. Highs up a bit around 71 degrees – temps a bit dependent on how fast the sun gets out.