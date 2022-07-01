The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

A nice start to your weekend tonight with clear skies and comfortable weather.

Tomorrow will be a partly cloudy day, with spotty rain chances to roll in by the early afternoon, that will pass by the evening. Tomorrow’s high temperature will be around 81 degrees.

Sunday gives way to another small, spotty rain chance in the early morning hours with a high temperature around 82. By the early afternoon, more rain chances arrive, and those will last into the overnight hours.

Thunderstorm chances arrive in the early morning hours for your Fourth, and those scattered chances will last throughout the day and into the evening. Independence day will still have seasonable temperatures with a high of 80 degrees.

Thunderstorm chances will continue yet again into Tuesday afternoon and evening, before a much needed dry day next Wednesday.

More morning thunderstorm chances make their way in Thursday morning, before things dry up Thursday afternoon and into next Friday.