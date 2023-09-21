The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Another mid-summer feeling like day here across Northeast Wisconsin! We hit a high temperature of 84 degrees this afternoon in Green Bay, which is warmer than our average temperature of 81 degrees that we normally sit at in mid-July! This is thanks to a south/southeasterly breeze, which will continue to keep us mild through tonight, as lows sit roughly 8-10 degrees above normal, and we stay well above average again for tomorrow with high temps in the lows 80s. We keep an above average temp trend going through at least the next 1.5 week stretch.

—

An area of high pressure to our east allowed for some sunshine to build in throughout today. However, low pressure to our south brought cloud cover and a few passing showers throughout the day. This system will bring a few passing shower chances through tonight.

Another area of low pressure to our southwest will bring severe weather to the Great Plains over the next few days, and as we sit on the outside of this, we have the chance for a few small shower chances:

Tomorrow — sct’d shower/t-storm chances all day long.

Tomorrow night — Chance for passing showers.

Saturday — Morning shower chances, then chances for passing sprinkles in the afternoon.

Sunday — Chance for passing sprinkles.