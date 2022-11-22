The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

A clipper system will drive in some clouds Tuesday, plus some light snow or flurries up north. This will not be a big snow accumulation. Spots to the south may see a little morning sun.

In the afternoon, we expect the sun to come out again before sunset. Temperatures get to the mid and upper 30s again, lower 30s up north with that snow chance.

Great conditions expected for the Downtown Appleton Christmas Parade! Clear, light winds and 29 degrees around the start of the parade. Later tonight will just feature a few clouds and a low of 22 degrees.

The sun will be back Wednesday. Temps go up a tick to 41 degrees.

Thanksgiving on Thursday looking fairly nice, but a cold front will bring cloud cover and a spotty light rain chance in the afternoon/early evening. The highs will be mild around 44 degrees.