Small snow chance Wednesday, cooler air to end February

Gusty winds this evening and tonight will lead to some high waves across the western shore of Lake Michigan. This could lead to some minor flooding and erosion concerns. A Lakeshore Flood Advisory is in effect for Sheboygan county until 6:00 AM Wednesday.

Skies will be mostly cloudy tonight with lows in the upper teens to lower 20s. It will be a breezy night with north winds at 10-20 mph.

Those north winds will continue on Wednesday around 10-20 mph with higher gusts at times. We will have some lake effect cloud cover move into the area off of Lake Superior. Within a few of those clouds there could be some flurries or light snow showers at times. Accumulations, if any, will be very light. Highs on Wednesday will be a touch below average in the upper 20s.

We should see a little more sunshine return by Thursday with temperatures only in the middle 20s. Average highs this time of the year should be in the lower 30s. Mostly sunny and quiet weather will continue on Friday with highs in the middle 20s.

Highs on Saturday will still be below average, but those highs will start to be on the increase with upper 20s expected under partly cloudy skies. There could be a slight chance for a flurry. By Sunday we should see highs in the middle 30s with a little more cloud cover.

It will continue to warm up early next week with temperatures in the lower 40s Monday and Tuesday. A storm system early next week could bring a light mix of rain or snow on Monday. The long term outlook favors above average temperatures through the early portions of March.