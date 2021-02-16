Small snow chances and moderating temperatures

The latest Northeast Wisconsin Weather Forecast from Storm Team 5…

After a bright sunny day Tuesday we’ll see a few clouds pass through tonight with quiet weather expected. Lows will be cold again as many areas drop below zero. Good news is that there will not be much wind, so wind chill values won’t be too harsh by early Wednesday.

Temperatures will continue their slow climb on Wednesday with highs in the upper teens to low 20s. We’ll have a little more cloud cover and late in the day there is a chance for a few flurries. Winds will be light as they turn out of the south.

Other than a few flurries at times on Thursday, the rest of the week will be quiet under mostly cloudy skies. Highs will make their way into the low to middle 20s. The weekend will begin with a mix of sun and clouds for Saturday with temperatures in the lower 20s. Then on Sunday, a chance for snow showers arrives as temperatures finally make their way back into the lower 30s.

Mild air looks to build back into the state early next week. We could have temperatures pushing into the mid and upper 30s Monday and Tuesday of next week with dry weather in the forecast.