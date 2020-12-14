The Latest Northeast Wisconsin Weather Forecast from Storm Team 5…

After a chilly Monday our temperatures will remain on the cool side tonight. Overnight lows will dip into the single digits and lower teens away from the water. A few clouds will pass through tonight with a light wind.

Clouds will steadily increase on Tuesday. It’ll be another cool day with highs in the low to middle 20s. These temperatures are just a few degrees below average for this time of the year.

Temperatures will begin to moderate above average as soon as Wednesday under a mix of sun and clouds. Thursday is looking like another nice December day as well with highs in the low to middle 30s. Clouds will increase throughout the day Friday as a weak system arrives from the west.

A quick moving system will bring a chance for rain and snow to the region Friday night into early Saturday. Otherwise, the weekend will bring quiet weather with highs in the middle 30s. Another round of rain and snow is possible early next week with highs pushing to near 40 degrees!