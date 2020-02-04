Small snow chances this week. Highs remain near average

High pressure to our west will keep the main storm track well south and east of Wisconsin today. Some cloud cover to start the day will give way to more sunshine during the afternoon especially across the Northwoods. Highs will be near average this afternoon in the mid to upper 20s with a north breeze.

That area of high pressure will try to clear out our skies more tonight which will lead to some chilly temperatures late tonight and early Wednesday. With light winds we could see lows in the lower single digits across the north and some low to middle teens near Lake Michigan.

Clouds will start to increase throughout the day Wednesday from the south as another push of moisture tries to move northward. Areas mainly southeast of Green Bay could see some snow Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Snow will end through the day Thursday, but there could be some lake effect snow showers that linger near Lake Michigan Thursday night into Friday with highs in the mid to upper 20s.

The weekend will begin dry with a mostly cloudy sky and high temperatures in the lower 30s. Another chance for snow will move into the state from the west on Sunday. This could bring widespread light snow showers to the area with highs right around 30 degrees.

Drier weather is forecast early next week with temperatures remaining above average in the low to middle 30s.