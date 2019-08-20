Small thundershower chance for Tuesday

From Storm Team 5…

Two separate systems working in from Iowa and Minnesota will give us a few clouds and chance for rain Tuesday. For most of the day, you’ll see a mix of sun and high clouds – temperatures will bump up into the mid 80s with added humidity.

RAIN CHANCES: Wet weather is not guaranteed, but it is not completely zero. A cold front approaching from the northwest will fire up shower and storms in northern Wisconsin, but the storms will likely not hold together to give everyone rain, in fact, most areas will stay dry! If the rain holds up, the timing be this afternoon and evening.

Tonight, outside of a stray shower, skies will be partly cloudy with temperatures dropping to 63 degrees. If we clear out enough, there is a potential for patchy fog to develop late.

Tomorrow begins a long streak of dry weather returning – a five day dry stretch! Clouds for the morning will move southward leaving sunshine for the afternoon and evening. Temperature drop back to normal with a high of 77 degrees. Humidity lowers again, too.

Thursday and Friday will be the coolest days of the week, plenty of sun and highs only in the low 70s!

The weekend is looking nice right now with some sunshine and warmer temperatures back to the upper 70s and low 80s.