The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Another day of very thick, heavy wildfire smoke continued to sit over us throughout today.

As of the 4pm show, areas in WFRV coverage areas ranged from the “unhealthy for some” to “very unhealthy” air quality index categories. This will continue our current Air Quality Alert until tomorrow at noon. Please refrain from going outside unless necessary!

We are currently sitting just east of an area of low pressure which has provided increasing cloud cover throughout today (of course nearly impossible to see through the smoke) and a couple of sprinkles north of Green Bay.

Around 10pm tonight, this area of low pressure will provide our next round for some strong storms. With this system, we could see the potential for large hail and damaging winds, which puts us in a Level 1/5 (Marginal) risk for severe weather tonight through tomorrow. The good news is that tornado chances should stay further west.

This system should clear out by Friday AM and between tonight through early Friday, we should accumulate roughly a quarter to a half of inch of rainfall which we still very much need at this point.