Canadian wildfire smoke is in our atmosphere again! Over 100 wildfires from Alberta and British Columbia are causing smoke to rise high in the sky and drift south with upper level winds into the Great Lakes region.

Although the sky may look grey and overcast at times, it’s not cloud cover you’re seeing. Plan on vibrant sunrise/sunset colors as this smoke could stay high in the sky Wednesday through Friday. This smoke will not mix down to the ground, meaning it will not impact your health, nor will you be able to smell the smoke like a typical campfire. Look at the colors from this morning on our Storm Team 5 Skyview cameras:

Today will bring cooler than normal temperatures in the low to mid 60s. 51 near Lake Michigan with an E/NE wind from 5 to 12 miles per hour. Hazy sunshine with that smoke.

Tonight, maybe a few clouds around otherwise mainly clear and cool. Lows will drop into the 30s in many spots again. 42 near the lake.

Breezy and warmer for Thursday with highs in the mid 70s as long as you don’t like in a lakeshore county. Mainly dry for the day, then a cold front will bring late evening/early overnight thundershowers. Severe weather is not expected at this time.