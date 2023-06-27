The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

As of this afternoon, Wisconsin currently has the worst air quality in the entire world:

As this wildfire smoke continues to build in, we stay in this Air Quality Alert until Thursday at Noon.

Expect hazy sun the rest of this evening with a few more clouds building in by tonight. Tomorrow will start off with a smoky sunshine, and then cloud cover will increase during the day turning us to partly cloudy and then mostly cloudy skies. Scattered thunderstorms return late tomorrow evening and this system will provide us precip through Thursday night.