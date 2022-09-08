From Storm Team 5…

Friday will be another warm and sunny day — but the sunshine will be the smoky/hazy variety as smoke from wild fires from out west hovers over the highest level of our atmosphere. We will stay dry through Friday with highs in the low to mid 80s (cooler along the lakeshore).

Clouds increase Friday night into Saturday with our next cold front arriving Saturday.

Rain chances will increase through the day on Saturday with wet weather expected by Saturday evening and night.

Plan of a period of rain showers into Sunday with soaking rainfall expected at times. The dreary and rainy weather will be perfect for a pot of chili or soup for the Packers game.