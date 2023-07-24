The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

What a week of weather we have ahead of us!

We begin today with some early morning patchy fog that should clear out later this morning. Afterwards we will be left with a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day, which might appear more hazy, as wildfire smoke has mixed back down to our surface putting us in yet another air quality alert now through tomorrow at noon.

By the evening tonight, an area of low pressure will provide isolated thunderstorms. Most areas stay dry, but the potential for large hail and damaging winds to move in with these isl’d cells is possible, putting us in a Level 1/5 (Marginal) Risk for severe weather through tonight.