The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Our first accumulating rainfall system since June 13 is wrapping up tonight.

The area of low pressure that provided moderate showers and thunderstorms this weekend and into today has continued to move off further east and behind it we are left with some cloud cover.

Clouds will continue to decrease tonight as an area of high pressure pushes through and this will also provide the sunny skies on tap for tomorrow. Tomorrow will be the nicest day of the upcoming week with mostly sunny skies and high temps in the upper 70s/low 80s.

While tomorrow may be quiet in regards to rain, this system that just brought the showers we saw this past weekend also mixed back in quite a bit of that wildfire smoke and we have a strong haze that will sit over us through the end of this work week. This system also mixed smoke down to the surface which puts us in yet another Air Quality Alert through Thursday at Noon.