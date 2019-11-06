Snow accumulating Wednesday morning

From Storm Team 5…

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY extended up to Green Bay, lasting until noon. This is where snow will fall harder and longer than the rest of the NE Wisconsin.

Here we go again! More Autumn snow moving in Wednesday morning, creating slippery conditions on the roads as moderate to heavy snow falls for the first half of the day.

SNOW RATE: Heavy snow is possible during the morning. In the afternoon, snow will taper off for most. Additional flurries or spotty light snow showers are possible mainly south of Appleton through the afternoon and early evening, ending completely tonight.

SNOW TOTALS: Most of the area will be in the 1″ to 3″ range. North of Green Bay will struggle to reach an inch of snow, only expect a dusting up that way. Communities south of Oshkosh will have the potential for 3″ to 5″ of wet snow as it will fall harder and longer through that corridor.

Tonight, skies will clear out overnight – and then it gets cold! Overnight lows fall to the teens and low 20s.

Cold weather both Thursday and Friday, but we’ll see some sunshine return. 30 degrees is the high on Thursday, and 29 degrees is the high Friday.

More snow possible this weekend, both Saturday and Sunday. A clipper system may bring some light snow on Saturday morning, and another system on Sunday could bring more wet snow during the morning/afternoon. We’ll keep you updated with the latest in days to come.