The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

A quick-hitting boundary will slide across northern Wisconsin Wednesday bringing light snow. Accumulations will be around an inch or less for areas north of Green Bay, which could make roads a bit slippery late morning and afternoon. Quiet conditions elsewhere with mostly cloudy skies. The high is 35 degrees.

Some lingering cloud cover is expected tonight for partly cloudy skies. The low is 20 degrees, and around 10 degrees across the north.

High pressure will deliver some sunshine for Thursday. Highs in the upper 30s.