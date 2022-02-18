The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for Forest and Florence county to the north for accumulating snow and high winds from 9am Friday to Midnight.

A WIND ADVISORY has been issued for the remainder of our counties from 2pm Friday to 4am Saturday morning. Wind gusts from 40 to 50 miles per hour anticipated.

A potent clipper system pushing into Wisconsin will bring snow and high winds on Friday.

The morning will start out quite chilly with below zero wind chills as clouds start to roll in. Mid to late morning may bring some scattered snow showers, especially for the northern half of the area. The daytime highs reach the upper 20s to around 30 degrees.

The afternoon and evening will have the more impressive band of snow cut through the state and can bring quick, heavy bursts of snow. This will bring the majority of accumulation to our area. Plan on the wind stepping up a notch this afternoon, south/southwest from 20 to 35 miles per hour.

After the snow stops this evening, the rest of the night will be very windy! West/northwest winds on average from 20 to 40 miles per hour, but there will be gusts challenging the 50 miles per hour mark! Plus the cold comes back with lows in the single digits.

Saturday will start off breezy with wind chills below zero. Expect lots of sunshine with a chilly high of 18 degrees.

Sunday will bring back spring! Winds are up again taking our highs into the middle and upper 40s! Clouds will increase as temperatures rise.