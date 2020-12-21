Snow and rain move through Monday

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Waking up on Monday morning with scattered snow showers or a snowy mix which will impact the early commute. It will not be an all-day event as the showers will taper off temporarily for cloudy skies, but more hit or miss showers will appear in the afternoon and evening. The high temperatures is set to reach 38 degrees.

SNOW ACCUMULATION: This will not be a huge event for most of the viewing area as a dusting of snow is expected to the south, and less than an inch for Green Bay and the area’s midsection. Up north will have the highest chance for a “shovelable” snow with 1″ to as high as 3″.

Tonight, the spotty rain/snow showers taper off. It will be breezy during this time with some of the clouds clearing out. The low is 25 degrees.

Tomorrow will be nice again with a pop of morning sun with increasing clouds. Highs continue to trend above normal with temps in the mid 30s.