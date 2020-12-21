Snow and rain move through Monday

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Waking up on Monday morning with scattered snow showers or a snowy mix which will impact the early commute. It will not be an all-day event as the showers will taper off temporarily for cloudy skies, but more hit or miss showers will appear in the afternoon and evening. The high temperatures is set to reach 38 degrees.

INTERACTIVE: Wisconsin Weather Radar

SNOW ACCUMULATION: This will not be a huge event for most of the viewing area as a dusting of snow is expected to the south, and less than an inch for Green Bay and the area’s midsection. Up north will have the highest chance for a “shovelable” snow with 1″ to as high as 3″.

Tonight, the spotty rain/snow showers taper off. It will be breezy during this time with some of the clouds clearing out. The low is 25 degrees.

Tomorrow will be nice again with a pop of morning sun with increasing clouds. Highs continue to trend above normal with temps in the mid 30s.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE STORM TEAM 5 WEATHER APP HERE

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

High School Sports Xtra: Fond du Lac's Braelon Allen signs with Badgers, prepares for college & final high school season

High School Sports Xtra: Neenah head coach Lee Rabas talks Rockets' big week

Roncalli & Valders boys pick up key EWC wins, Freedom girls keep rolling

Fond du Lac's Braelon Allen signs with Wisconsin

Kimberly, Neenah boys pick up big FVA wins, De Pere girls outlast Pulaski

High School Sport Xtra: Local 5 Top 5, Team of the Week

More Weather