The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

A mix of rain and snow working up from the south Friday morning, and will reach northern sections later in the day. There may be a little slushy accumulation during the day, but most will hold off until cooler temperatures arrive in the evening and overnight. NE winds pick up today from 15 to 30 miles per hour. Temps stay consistent during the day in the 30s.

Tonight a snowy mix is likely. This is when the majority of snow will accumulate as the temperatures drop to 34 degrees. 1 to 3 inches of snow is likely across the majority of the area, while the south end of the lakeshore and north central Wisconsin will likely stay under an inch.

Showers will continue into Saturday morning and will exit by the afternoon. Plan on the sun to come out later in the day. The highs go back up again to 46 degrees.

Sunday will be mostly sunny even though there will be some clouds around in the morning. Temps rise again to the lower and middle 50s.