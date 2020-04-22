Snow and rain showers Wednesday

From Storm Team 5…

Cloudy and cool out there for Wednesday, plus don’t be surprise if you see showers. With cool air in the morning, light snow is possible (grassy accumulation) – and later in the day as it warms up, that snow chance will turn to a rain chance. Highs will get into the low end of the 40s, with cooler weather up north and by the lake. Temps may touch 50 degrees further south.

Tonight, still an isolated shower possible, otherwise plenty cloudy with a low of 35 degrees.

Tomorrow a stray shower can’t completely be ruled out. It will be another cloudy and cool day with a high in the low 40s.

