Snow and slick travel to the south and by the lake

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Many counties especially south of Appleton and Kewaunee waking up to snow covered roadways Tuesday morning. Those snow showers will mainly stay in those counties where additional snow will fall into the early afternoon. Only a few flurries will go as far north as Green Bay, and mostly cloudy skies are expected anywhere in the northwoods. It’s going to be a blustery day as north-northeast winds go from 15 to 25 miles per hour. Highs get to 25 degrees, but it will feel more like the single digits and teens with the wind chill.

SNOW ACCUMULATION: Areas south of Wautoma, Appleton, and Kewaunee will see a chance at an inch or two of snow to shovel off from the start of the day — but isolated spots in southern Manitowoc, Fond du Lac and Sheboygan counties will have a shot at over 3″ of total snow accumulation.

Skies will be clear of snow this evening, and partly cloudy. Winds will drop into tonight, but it will be a cold one with overnight lows hitting 11 degrees.

Tomorrow will have some clouds going by, that will dim and block the sunshine at times. We’ll call it partly sunny with a high of 22 degrees.