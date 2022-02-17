The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Skies will begin to clear through the night which will allow temperatures to drop quickly into the single digits above and below zero. Winds will be lighter out of the north at 5 mph before increasing by Friday morning.

Friday: After a chilly start to the day, highs will reach to seasonal levels in the upper 20s as clouds return. A potent clipper system will swing a cold front through the area which will produce areas of brief moderate to heavy snow. This combined with gusty winds that could top 40 mph will lead to reduced visibility during the afternoon and evening hours.

Temperatures drop back into the teens on Saturday only to bounce into the middle 40s by Sunday as clouds move back into Wisconsin. Early next week, temperatures will be cool as a storm system begins to bring snow in on Monday which could continue through most of Tuesday. While it’s still too early for specific snowfall amounts, travel could be impacted during this time frame due to snow and wind. It’ll be chilly for the second half of next week with highs well below average.