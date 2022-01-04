Snow and wind will bring slow travel on Wednesday

Weather

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory from midnight until 6:00 pm Wednesday. Snow combined with blustery winds will lead to slow travel across the entire WFRV viewing area.

Tonight: A storm system approaching from the west will produce light snowfall during the overnight. Some light accumulations will be possible by early Wednesday. Lows will be in the 20s with a south wind.

Wednesday: Scattered snow showers will continue throughout most of the day leading to more accumulation and slick travel. Snowfall totals for most of the area will be in the 2-4″ range with lower totals south of Fond du Lac and Sheboygan, and slightly higher totals northwest of Shawano. It’ll become blustery during the afternoon which could lead to some blowing and drifting snow.

It’ll be a cloudy and chilly Thursday with a few flurries continuing. Another cold day is expected on Friday before a light wintry mix is possible on Saturday with highs near 30. We’ll have another round of cold air move into Wisconsin early next week with highs in the single digits and teens.

