Snow and wintry mix to start Monday

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for most of northeast Wisconsin for Sunday night into Monday morning for a mix of snow and wintry precipitation.

Expect slippery roads to start the new work week.

Breezy tonight as snow begins. Overnight snow showers will mix to drizzle to the south. The low is only 29 degrees and will either hold or rise overnight. East winds from 10 to 25 miles per hour.

Breezy again Monday with snow showers and drizzle, the mixed precipitation will once again be south. Highs get to the mid and upper 30s, while the lakeshore will be around 40 degrees.

Tuesday afternoon and evening will bring another round of snow into the area. This is looking like another relatively weak system with a couple more inches of snow expected.

We are watching the potential for a stronger winter storm to arrive next Saturday, but it is way too early to know the details on the track. If it holds together, we could be looking at significant snowfall, wind, and plummeting temperatures on Sunday! Stay tuned!