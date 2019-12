Our wind situation has improved. We still have a bit of a wind chill. We will bottom temperature-wise 9-10 PM-ish tonight and see rising temperature to low teens by tomorrow morning. Light snow will start overnight. The heaviest snow midday and exiting later in the afternoon tomorrow.

Thursday’s Snow

Once again, heavier snow totals north of Green Bay

Snow totals by Thursday night

Temperature trend



The arctic cold exits and we moderate for a few days. More cold air drops in for the tail end of the weekend into next week.