Snow arrives tonight and exits before NFC Championship

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Snowfall will eventually begin to fall in the Northeast Wisconsin tonight. Overnight lows will be reached early on in the teens. The heaviest amount of snow will likely occur in the early morning hours. With the cooler temperatures, this snowfall will likely be light and fluffy.

On Sunday, snow chances will last in the morning. However, in the afternoon the system will clear the area. This is where clouds will linger with the potential for the sun poking through late. The Packers game will be played in the upper 20s with mostly cloudy skies.

Overall, the snow will add up to 1″ to 3″ across most of our viewing area. West of Lake Winnebago could see some isolated spots get over 3 inches.

Clouds will then linger into early next week. Monday evening through Wednesday morning looking like a heavy snow south of us, but it will be something to monitor.