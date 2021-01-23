Snow arrives tonight and exits before NFC Championship

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Snowfall will eventually begin to fall in the Northeast Wisconsin tonight. Overnight lows will be reached early on in the teens. The heaviest amount of snow will likely occur in the early morning hours. With the cooler temperatures, this snowfall will likely be light and fluffy.

INTERACTIVE: Wisconsin Weather Radar

On Sunday, snow chances will last in the morning. However, in the afternoon the system will clear the area. This is where clouds will linger with the potential for the sun poking through late. The Packers game will be played in the upper 20s with mostly cloudy skies.

Overall, the snow will add up to 1″ to 3″ across most of our viewing area. West of Lake Winnebago could see some isolated spots get over 3 inches.

WFRV Local 5 on Facebook | Storm Team 5 on Twitter

Clouds will then linger into early next week. Monday evening through Wednesday morning looking like a heavy snow south of us, but it will be something to monitor.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Freedom boys take control of NEC top spot, Seymour stays in Bay race

Green Bay Nation: NFC Championship Picks

Green Bay Nation: NFC Championship Challenge or No Challenge

Green Bay Nation: NFC Championship Top 5 Tweets

Green Bay Nation: Running the rock, Packers pass rush, and winter

Green Bay Nation: NFC Championship Preview

More Weather