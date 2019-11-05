Snow arrives Tuesday night, Wednesday

From the Storm Team 5 Weather Center…

Sky conditions turning nice this afternoon as early morning clouds and flurries depart, and sunshine arrives in it’s wake. Tuesday feels more like winter out there as high temperatures will only make it to the mid 30s! “Feels-like” temps will be down into the 20s when you factor in the wind.

Snow comes back tonight! Mostly cloudy skies out there for the evening will give way to snow showers overnight. The low will be 23 degrees.

Snow will be on the ground come Wednesday morning, and that will lead to some slick travel for the morning commute. Snow showers will begin to taper off later in the morning or early afternoon, but by that time, snow accumulations will mainly range from 1″ to 3″ for most of the area. Areas to the north will end up less than an inch. Far southern sections have the highest chance to pick up more than 3″ of snow. The high is 35 degrees.

Thursday and Friday look even colder! High temperatures both days will struggle to reach 30 degrees, but the good news is that additional snow is not in the forecast. Instead, some more sunshine.