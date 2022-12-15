The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Roads are snow-covered and icy as Thursday morning begins! Heavy, wet snow accumulated in all of our counties last night. Other than clouds, some additional light snow or drizzle may come down during the day with little or no accumulation. The high is 36 degrees.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy in the evening, then we’ll have a chance for additional snow showers to develop overnight. Accumulations will stay around an inch or less. The low is 28 degrees.

Friday may also have pockets of light snow showers around. The high is 31 degrees.

Clouds and isolated flurries on Saturday. 27 degrees.

The sun will come back on Sunday! It will be a chilly day at 23 degrees.