Snow chances increase later this week

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Pesky cloud cover will not be going away Tuesday, but there is some hope that breaks can form in the clouds to let a little sunshine in by the afternoon. Temperatures will start very mild and end around 33 degrees. Wind chills will not be as harsh as yesterday with a WSW wind from 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Tonight, mostly cloudy skies and it’s possible some fog develops late. The overnight low is 27 degrees.

Another mild day for Wednesday as we stay generally cloudy. Temperatures increase a touch to the middle and upper 30s – with Green Bay’s high at 36 degrees.

The next snow chance comes in with our next system that begins during the second half of Thursday into Friday. At the onset, light rain and snow will mix together, an turn over to wet snow showers through Thursday night and Friday.