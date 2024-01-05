The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Our “warm” Wisconsin winter will not be going away for the next week, however, the weather will become more active with snow chances, starting this weekend.

Clouds will be thick across the sky again Friday, but temperatures will warm up a bit from yesterday even though we lack sunshine. Plan on highs topping out around 33 degrees. Southwest winds from 5 to 10 miles per hour.

If you’re out and about on your Friday night, it will stay cloudy and fairly mild for an early January night. The low will be 27 degrees. The weather will be different up north tonight as snow showers will be developing this evening and will continue into Saturday. Watch for some slippery roads to develop in our northern communities overnight.

The rest of the area such as the valley and lakeshore will see snow develop into early Saturday. We’ll have a chance for snow showers or flurries from the morning into the afternoon, and some accumulation may come from it. Highest snow totals will be across the north where 1 to 3″ of weekend snow will fall, again, beginning tonight. The remaining counties in our area will see the chance for around 1″ or less of snow accumulation. In this area, confidence is lower as there may some isolated locations that could get up to 2 inches. Stay tuned to the forecast as totals may change as new data comes in throughout the day.

On Sunday, accumulating snow is not going to be a problem. There may be some flurries that fall in the morning, but the sky generally will just be cloudy again. Highs in the afternoon will be around 36 degrees! That’s warm for a January game at Lambeau Field against the Bears!