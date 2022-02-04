Snow chances to end the week

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Clouds increasing ahead our Friday clipper. This will lead to a light snow chance or some flurries. The main window will be late morning until 6pm in the evening where as little as a dusting to as much as one inch could accumulate. Highs remain cooler than normal at 17 degrees.

Tonight the snow quickly exits in the evening to a clearing sky. Thankfully the winds will be light because the low is scheduled to drop to -1 degrees, and 5 degrees by the lake.

Saturday will have another snow chance with the highest bet north of the Fox Cities. The northwoods takes the highest chance at an inch or two of snow and dropping off significantly with snow accumulation to the south. Otherwise morning sun and increasing clouds, plus some wind that picks up again. The high is 21 degrees.

Sunday with also be quite cloudy with a chance of snow flurries. 30 degrees to round out the weekend.