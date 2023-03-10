The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

We are still in a Winter Storm Warning from now until noon today across the Lakeshore.

A Winter Weather Advisory also remains in effect until the noon hour today across the Fox Cities and our western communities.

We will continue to see the bulk of this storm system now until around noon today. With this system, we are anticipating more of that heavy, wet snowfall to move through. Most areas across the Fox Cities will total about 3-6″, 6+” further Lakeside, and about 1-3″ north of Green Bay.

Visibility is very reduced this morning due to the wind creating blowing/drifting snow. Wind gusts until noon could reach between 25-35 mph creating further reduced visibility.

Road conditions this morning are also very poor. Stay safe on the roads!

After the noon hour, we will dry out, and turn mostly cloudy to wrap up this work week. Temperatures tonight will fall into the low 20s across the Fox Cities.

Tomorrow starts off mostly cloudy and dry, but by the evening hours, we have our next chance for light snowfall that will pickup overnight into Sunday. Snow will wrap up Monday morning.