Snow continues tonight, quiet for New Year’s Eve

A Winter Storm Warning continues for areas north and west of Green Bay until midnight Tuesday. A Winter Weather Advisory is also in effect until midnight Tuesday for the rest of the WFRV viewing area including Green Bay, Fox Valley, and the Lakeshore.

A large storm system currently located over eastern Lake Superior will continue to bring the chance for snow to the area through much of the overnight. The heaviest of the snow is expected to fall this evening before beginning to taper after midnight. The combination of snow and gusty winds will lead to reduced visibility at times and make travel difficult especially in rural areas.

Additional snowfall accumulations will be highest northwest of Green Bay tonight and into early Tuesday where another 2-4″ of snow is possible. For Green Bay and areas south snow amounts will be in the 1-3″ range.

A few flurries will wrap up through the morning on Tuesday under mostly cloudy skies. We should see at least a little sunshine late in the day Tuesday with highs in the upper 20s. If you have plans for New Year’s Eve the forecast is looking dry with temperatures in the 20s.

The first day of the new year will feature a mix of sun and clouds with highs near freezing. Clouds will then increase again Thursday with our next chance for a rain and snow mix arriving on Friday with highs in the upper 30s.