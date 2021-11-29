Snow could make roads slippery Monday

Weather

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Our next Alberta Clipper arrives Monday! The morning starts cool and cloudy, and the snow/snowy mix moves in through the mid to late morning. This will continue into the afternoon with snow showers. Highs will span the 30s with lower 30s to the north, and upper 30s to the south.

SNOW ACCUMULATION: Highest totals are expected from Green Bay and to the north where 2 to 4 inches of snow could come down. Lower totals will be further south and for parts of the lakeshore where it is warmer (to create a snowy mix) and snow is less intense.

Tonight, the showers will begin to taper off from west to east in the evening, followed by a partly cloudy sky overnight. It won’t be quite as cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Tomorrow starts with some clouds, and the sunshine will pop out during the day. A little warmer with highs in the upper 30s to around 40 degrees. A breezy WNW wind will go from 10 to 20 mph.

