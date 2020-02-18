Snow departs, cold snap settles in

From Storm Team 5…

Snow exits early on this Tuesday morning – in it’s wake, many reports of 2 to 5″ (a few up to 6″) of new snow to shovel off as we get the day going.

Clouds break up a bit into Tuesday which will bring in a little sunshine here and there for the afternoon. Winds will be breezy from the WNW at 15 to 25 miles per hour. Temperatures should hold in the upper 20s to near 30 degrees in the afternoon.

Tonight it will get chilly. Skies will clear of clouds and low temperatures are expected to bottom out in the lower single digits.

The temporary cold snap begins Wednesday! Sunny skies with a high of 16 degrees.

We’ll begin Thursday below zero, and get back to 16 degrees in the afternoon. It will be another sunny day.

The cold snap doesn’t last long. Friday into the weekend we’ll see temps back to the 30s to near 40 degrees!