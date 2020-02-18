Snow departs, cold snap settles in

1  of  59
Algoma Public and Parochial Schools Beecher Dunbar Pembine Schools Berlin Area Schools Bethlehem Early Learning Center Bonduel Public and Parochial Coleman Public and Parochial Crivitz Schools Faith Christian School Fox Valley Lutheran High School Freedom Public Schools Gibraltar Area Schools Gillett Schools Goodman Armstrong Creek Schools Green Lake Schools Hortonville Public and Parochial Immanuel Lutheran School- Greenville Kewaunee Public and Parochial Lena Schools Luxemburg and Casco School Manawa Public and Private Marinette Co. Elderly Services Marinette Merryman Head Start Marinette Public Schools Marion Schools Menominee Indian School District Menominee Michigan Schools Menominee Tribal Schools New London School Dist. New View Industries-Gillett Oconto Falls Public Schools Oconto Head Start Oconto Public Schools Oneida Nation Schools Peshtigo Head Start Peshtigo Schools Princeton Public and Parochial Pulaski Community School District Sevastopol Schools Seymour Public Schools Shiocton Schools Southern Door Schools St. John Bosco Catholic School St. John Paul II Catholic Academy - MI St. Peter Lutheran School - Freedom St. Peter Lutheran School-Weyauwega St. Thomas Aquinas Academy-Marinette St. Thomas Aquinas-Peshtigo Stella Maris Catholic Parish Stephenson MI Area Schools Sturgeon Bay Schools Sunshine House Out of Town Buses Suring Schools Tri-County Schools - Plainfield Washington Island Schools Wausaukee Enterprises Wausaukee Schools Wautoma Schools Weyauwega-Fremont Schools Wild Rose Schools

From Storm Team 5…

Snow exits early on this Tuesday morning – in it’s wake, many reports of 2 to 5″ (a few up to 6″) of new snow to shovel off as we get the day going.

Clouds break up a bit into Tuesday which will bring in a little sunshine here and there for the afternoon. Winds will be breezy from the WNW at 15 to 25 miles per hour. Temperatures should hold in the upper 20s to near 30 degrees in the afternoon.

Tonight it will get chilly. Skies will clear of clouds and low temperatures are expected to bottom out in the lower single digits.

The temporary cold snap begins Wednesday! Sunny skies with a high of 16 degrees.

We’ll begin Thursday below zero, and get back to 16 degrees in the afternoon. It will be another sunny day.

The cold snap doesn’t last long. Friday into the weekend we’ll see temps back to the 30s to near 40 degrees!

