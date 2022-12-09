The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

A low pressure spiral will be delivering a round of snow to Wisconsin and our southern counties Friday. Slippery travel is expected where snow develops this morning and afternoon. East winds as high as 10 to 20 miles per hour, and highs in the middle 30s.

SNOW ACCUMULATION Friday will be highest in southern Wisconsin. Our communities south/west of Oshkosh could get 1 to 3″ of wet snow. Less than 1 inch is expected north of Oshkosh.

Snow will exit a few hours after sunset tonight, leaving clouds in the wake for the rest of the night. The low is 29 degrees.

Light snow or freezing drizzle is anticipated again on Saturday. It will be cloudy in the morning, with light precipitation forming in the afternoon and early night. The high is 36 degrees. Less than an inch of accumulation for most, and around an inch or two across the northwoods.

Sunday looks quieter and just cloudy. The high is 38 degrees.