The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Roads could be slippery as snow and slush accumulated on the ground late last night. The good news about Monday is that the worst of the storm appears to be over. With that being said, there still is a chance to see some additional snow, rain or drizzle today between now and the evening. Cloudy and breezy with a high of 36 degrees.

ACCUMULATIONS: Further south where the snow takes a break or switches to drizzle is where accumulations will be minor, staying under 1 inch. Communities north of Appleton and Door County could still see 1 to 3 inches of snow come down before the storm wraps up.

Tonight, a chance for light snow or drizzle, mainly before midnight. Breezy winds as skies dry out the rest of the night with a low of 25 degrees.

Looks like a nice day as we go from partly to mostly sunny on Tuesday. The high jumps closer to 40 degrees.