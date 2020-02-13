Snow exits, cold gets locked in through Friday

From Storm Team 5…

A couple inches of snow fell overnight, bringing us a few snow covered roads and icy patches ahead of the morning commute. Blowing and drifting will continue early on.

Snow will exit through the morning on Thursday. Partly sunny conditions emerge with a chance for lingering non-accumulating snow flurries. Breezy and cold with a high of 11 degrees and sub-zero wind chills.

This winter’s coldest air moves in tonight. Mostly clear skies will bring low temperatures to -8 degrees in Green Bay overnight. Wind chills will fall to a range of -15 to -25 degrees before tomorrow!

Wind chills by Friday morning will range from -15 to -25 degrees. Bundle up!

Got to bundle up again Friday for Valentine’s Day. Feels-like temperatures stay below zero, the worst of it in the morning. It will be a sunny day, but highs only make it to 10 degrees in the afternoon.

Saturday, clouds increase again as a cold front approaches. That front may also bring scattered light snow showers; not a lot of snow, likely less an inch where it falls. The highs bump up to 32 degrees.